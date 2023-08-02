Stingers up! Republic FC and Sac State are teaming up for a special ticket & scarf package for the biggest sporting event in Sacramento coming up in August! EARLY BIRD TICKETS END FRI AT MIDNIGHT

GROUPS OF 10 CAN GET TICKETS FOR $10 OR BIGGER DISCOUNT FOR 50



Calling all Sac State students, alumni, faculty, and staff! Republic FC and Sac State are teaming up to offer a ticket & scarf combo package for fans to show their Hornet pride as the club hosts its 10th season celebration match on August 26 at Hughes Stadium.

Packages start at just $25 and can be purchased here. The scarf features an illustration of Sacramento’s downtown skyline, and on the opposite side: “Stingers Up,” the rallying call that has been adopted by the Sac State community over the years as a nod to the college’s hornet mascot.



SacRepublicFC.com/Hughes