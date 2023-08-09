Yesterday, Republic FC announced Da’vian Kimbrough, a member of the club’s youth development academy, has signed his first professional contract making him eligible to compete for the club’s first team. In signing his first professional contract, Da’vian is the youngest professional athlete in American team sports history (13 years, 5 months, 21 days).

Kimbrough is now the sixth Republic FC Academy player to sign a professional contract with the club and the 25th to sign a professional contract overall. Since its inception in 2015, the club’s youth academy has offered the region’s only professional pathway to support the development of the region’s best players. The program has created a pipeline for 34 players to earn first-team opportunities through USL Academy contracts, with eight players joining MLS-affiliated clubs.

For more on Da’vian and Republic FC’s youth academy, visit SacRepublicFC.com