The countdown is on for Republic FC’s 10th Season Celebration Match on August 26 as the club returns to the site of its first-ever home game – Hughes Stadium – to look back on the amazing moments, people, and partners that have brought the club to where it is today. During the match, UC Davis Health will be recognized as one of the key partners that has been with the club since day one.

In addition to the various off-the-pitch programs that Republic FC and UC Davis Health have teamed up for over the years—including raising funds for childhood cancer patients and their families, driving awareness about breast health, and highlighting our community’s healthcare heroes—the healthcare system has been featured on the front of every Republic FC kit since 2014, including the Old Glory Kit which is set to debut on the pitch on August 26. Learn more about the kit at SacRepublicFC.com/OldGloryKit

Tickets to Sacramento’s largest sporting event of the summer are still available starting at just $10. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Hughes