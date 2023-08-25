The biggest sporting event of the summer is just one day away! Join Republic FC for a 10th Season Celebration match at Hughes Stadium tomorrow. The match is almost sold out, so don’t wait – learn more and get your tickets TODAY at SacRepublicFC.com/Hughes

Prior to the match, fans are invited to join in the club’s official pregame festivities at nearby Track 7 Brewing, just minutes from the stadium. There will be giveaways, special appearances from former Republic FC players, and a $1 off drink special for anyone wearing Republic FC gear. Then at 6:30 p.m., fans can join Tower Bridge Battalion in the March to the Match to sing, chant, and show their Indomitable pride.

