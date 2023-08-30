Get ready to pump up the fun and your heart rate! Republic FC and G6 Performance Training have joined forces in an exciting partnership that’s all about community wellness. Mark your calendar for September 16 because Heart Health Park is turning into a fitness playground for Fit x G6 – a FREE workout extravaganza for everyone.

Participants will have the option to make a donation to the American Heart Association upon registration, with Republic FC matching any donations. Each attendee will also receive a free ticket to that night’s Republic FC match, as well as a swag bag with fun club gear.

Registration is free, but RSVP is required. Learn more and sign up today at SacRepublicFC.com/Fit