American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting the annual Out of the Darkness Walk on Sat. Sept 9th with a 9am check-in. Location is at Sutter Health Park. Please register online to attend. Free event and free parking. They will have 20 resource partners there with helpful information in addition to our walk and program line up. They want you to join them to help fight against suicide. They look forward to seeing you.



AFSP.org

