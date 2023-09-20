Republic FC is back in action tonight at Heart Health Park against New Mexico United. Fans looking to enjoy the match with a cold drink can stop by the craft brew bar to get a Lagunitas IPA or try a Hoppy Refresher, Lagunitas Brewing Co’s non-alcoholic sparking hop water! It’s chock-full of Citra, Equinox, and Centennial hops, for a big splash of flavor that’s surprisingly fruity.

Tonight’s match is Superhero Night presented by UC Davis Health, celebrating the true superheroes – the children and families fighting childhood cancer every day and the healthcare workers that are there every step of the way. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive special superhero cape, the field nets and corner flags will switch to yellow, and the new Superhero Keeper Kit will be worn by the club’s goalkeeper to drive awareness for Childhood Cancer. Additionally, Republic FC has activated a ticket giveback program that will run the entire month of September, donating $1 from every ticket sold through September 30 to the Super Fritz & Friends Fund. Tickets for the remainder of the regular season are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets