This Sunday, Republic FC is hosting its annual Youth Soccer Day when hundreds of players from throughout the region will get the chance to walk the pitch that the pros play on. This is one of the highest attended matches every season, and with an earlier kickoff, it’s the perfect opportunity to bring out some of those younger Republic FC fans.

To celebrate, Crystal Creamery is giving away a coupon for a free pint of ice cream to the first 100 people to arrive at the Kids Zone in their youth club jersey. Throughout the year, Republic FC and Crystal Creamery team up for the club’s Youth Club Partner program to grow the love of the game at the grassroots level and provide clubs with access to private camps & clinics, exclusive experiences with the first team, and more. For more information, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Youth

Kickoff for Sunday’s match is set for 4:00 p.m. and tickets are still available at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets. Republic FC has activated a ticket giveback program that will run the entire month of September, donating $1 from every ticket sold through September 30 to the Super Fritz & Friends Fund to support children and families battling childhood cancer.