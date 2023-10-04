As Republic FC returns to the playoffs for the 9th time in 10 seasons, the Indomitable Club is calling on fans and community members to join in kicking off the opening week of the postseason with five days of service projects throughout the region. Beginning on Monday, October 16, a group of Republic FC staff, fans, and partners will participate in a daily volunteer opportunity leading up to the club’s Western Conference Quarterfinal match at Heart Health Park that weekend. Any participant who volunteers alongside the club will receive two free tickets to the club’s Western Conference Quarterfinal match on October 21, as well as a team swag bag.

Schedule of events:

Monday, October 16 – Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services / sorting and packing food resources for local distribution

Tuesday, October 17 – Women’s Empowerment / play area setup

Wednesday, October 18 – Volunteers of America / hygiene kit packaging

Thursday, October 19 – Sacramento Children’s Home / yard work

Friday, October 20 – Sacramento SPCA / event setup & preparation

For more information or to sign up for a shift, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Community