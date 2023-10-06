The regular season is almost over, but that’s no excuse to stop the fun! Join Republic FC for a watch party at MoJo’s Local Tap & Kitchen as the club heads out on the road for the last time to face Rio Grande Valley FC on Saturday, October 7.

This event is free and open to all ages – AND MoJo’s has a dog-friendly patio for all of the Indomitable Pups. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m., but fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure a table and take part in Mojo’s first annual Fall Fest (starting at Noon) featuring several local breweries.

During the match, Republic FC’s Cap City Crew will be on hand to get fans pumped up with giveaways and other fun activities. Anyone wearing club gear will receive a 15% discount on all drink purchases during the game, and for this special event Mojo’s is offering a Big Republic Party Platter for just $19.99 – featuring fun club- and soccer-themed appetizers for the entire table. AND, the first 50 Indomitable Members to check in with Cap City Crew gets a free drink on the club!

For more information, visit SacRepublicFC.com/WatchParty