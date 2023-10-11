Republic FC is back in the playoffs for the 9th time in 10 seasons! The club has clinched the top seed in the Western Conference and will host a quarterfinal match at Heart Health Park on Saturday. Fans can gear up for all of the exciting postseason action by shopping the club’s brand-new Glory Glory Merchandise Collection. The name pays tribute to the “Glory Glory Sacramento” chant that has been sung by supporters since 2014. It’s a reminder of the inaugural season when the club lifted the championship trophy and what the team is looking to do again this October and November.

Fan shop the Glory Glory Collection this Saturday in-stadium during the club’s regular season finale and online at Shop.SacRepublicFC.com on Monday. Tickets to the October 21 Western Conference Quarterfinal match are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets – don’t wait to buy your tickets, this match is expected to sell out!



Shop.SacRepublicFC.com