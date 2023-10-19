The 2023 USL Championship playoffs officially kick off this weekend with the Conference Quarterfinal round. Top-seeded Republic FC will face off with New Mexico United for a rematch of last year’s first round contest at Heart Health Park, with a berth in the Conference Semis on the line. Today, Republic FC Play-by-Play Broadcaster Rob McAllister talks about eighth-seed New Mexico United, who stormed into the postseason on a strong run of form and impressive performances against some of the league’s top teams.

Don’t wait – get your tickets today at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets. The club has sold out it’s last 4 weekend matches, and tickets are in high demand for Saturday’s contest. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.