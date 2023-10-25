Registration is open now for Republic FC’s Fall Youth Camps and Clinics and Regional Development Program! From November through December, youth players from across the region can take the pitch with Republic FC for a day or week of fun, or grow their skills with supplemental training opportunities. For more information or to register a player, visit https://www.sacrepublicfc.com/youth. Camps and clinics are open to players of all skill levels ages 4-16.

Sacramento Republic FC Camps and Clinics are planned and designed to provide a top notch professional experience for players of all ages and abilities. These programs focus on fun, highlighting individual technical skills, and are led by professionally licensed and certified coaches.