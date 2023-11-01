This Saturday, the USL Championship Western Conference Final is coming to Sacramento, as top-seeded Republic FC hosts Phoenix Rising FC at Heart Health Park. Experience the playoff environment at Heart Health Park – from the loudest fans in the league, to giveaways, and what’s sure to be a big battle on the pitch. You don’t want to miss it! Get your tickets today – the stadium is filling up quickly and the match is expected to sell out ahead of the weekend.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets