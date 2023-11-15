Now through December 8, Republic FC is teaming up with Bank of Marin to deliver holiday cheer to hundreds of kids in North Sacramento through the club’s 4th annual Winter Wishlist donation drive. Fans and community members are encouraged to donate new toys and coats for kids ages 5-12 to provide a special gift for the students in North Sacramento’s Robla School District.

Toy & coat donations are being collected at various locations throughout the region. Supporters can also “give with a click” while they shop online this holiday season, selecting from a variety of age-appropriate toys and coats from an Amazon Wishlist, specially-curated with the Robla School District students in mind. Gifts range from $10 to $30 and will be shipped directly to the Republic FC front office for distribution. Monetary donations to purchase new coats and toys are also being accepted at SacRepublicFC.com/wishlist