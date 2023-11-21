Republic FC Mystery Boxes are back and better than ever – and this year, the savings start early! Whether you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind gift for a diehard soccer fan or just looking to “Treat Yo Self,” you’ll want to get your hands on one of these limited-edition packages (and possibly a piece of SRFC history).

Each Mystery Box is worth over $250 and can be yours for just $124.99 – and includes a player-worn kit, along with commemorative gear, hats, shirts, and more. Shop now while supplies last at Shop.SacRepublicFC.com