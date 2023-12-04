Ahead of the 2024 USL Championship season, Republic FC President & General Manager Todd Dunivant and Head Coach Mark Briggs are once again looking for local talent to support the Indomitable Club’s quest for hardware. The region’s best players are invited to an opportunity to make the professional squad and join the club’s roster for 2024 at its annual Open Tryouts.

2024 Open Tryouts will take place on Saturday, January 20 and Sunday, January 21 at Bartholomew Sports Park in Elk Grove, and are open to players aged 18 and older. Players are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot, as well over 100 players historically have taken their shot annually. At least one participant will be invited to join the club for its 2024 training camp ahead of the season.



Republic FC 2024 Open Tryouts

January 20 and 21

Bartholemew Sports Park, 10150 Franklin High Rd, Elk Grove, CA 95757