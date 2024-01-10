With the 2024 USL Championship season just around the corner, Republic FC is now hiring for seasonal gameday positions. Join our team and be a part of the biggest show of the summer at Heart Health Park!

Looking for an entry-level job or a way to make some extra cash in a fun and friendly work environment? Check out our open positions and apply today. Openings include: ticket scanners, guest service representatives (ushers), stadium operations, merchandise clerks, and more. No work experience? No problem – we’re looking for people that are passionate, energetic, and looking to be a part of a team to create memorable experiences for our fans.

Seasonal employees get access to plenty of perks, including merchandise discounts, special access to tickets, employee recognition programs, and more. For more information or to apply for one of our open positions, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Careers