On Saturday, Republic FC will host its annual Salute to Service night, honoring the contributions of local veterans and their families. This year’s match will have unique ties to veterans from the region, including Republic FC partner and Spring 2022 Small Business Showcase winner At Ease Brewing Co., as well as a special Captain of the Match. In addition to the activations before and during the match, a special group of 1,500 local veterans will be in attendance.





Republic FC Salute to Service Night

July 9, 2022

8:00 PM