Join Republic FC and Primal on Saturday, July 23 for a watch party at At Ease Brewing Company as the club takes on Phoenix Rising FC in Arizona at 7:30PM. The watch party is dog-friendly – and furry friends in attendance can get free samples of Primal products and treats as they cheer on Republic FC!

Through the remainder of the 2022 season, Primal Pet Foods is proud to help Republic FC fans better the health of their indomitable pups. Locally owned and operated since 2001, Primal helps passionate pet owners find new natural, healthy and environmentally friendly ways for owners to feed their furry friends using species-specific raw diet options.