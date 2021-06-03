Sac Republic FC Kickstart

Republic FC and Suncrest Bank are launching the fourth-edition of the Kickstart Grant Program. Since the program’s inception in September 2020, Suncrest Bank and Republic FC have awarded $31,500 in cash grants to minority- and women-owned businesses that often do not have the same access to resources and services that help them thrive.

The fourth-edition, with the support of the Sacramento Rainbow Chamber, will provide another $10,500 to the region’s lgbtq+ small business community.

Republic FC fans and the community-at-large can nominate businesses at sacrepublicfc.com/suncrestbank. All nominations must be submitted by June 4.

Republic FC Kickstart

Nominate a business through Friday, 6/4

Sacrepublicfc.com/suncrestbank

Twitter.com/sacrepublicfc