Sac Republic

Later this month, Republic FC will once again host its Center of Excellence Supplemental Training sessions, giving young players ages 10-12 an opportunity to work with Republic FC’s elite youth coaches and expand their skills to prepare for a more competitive environment. Parents can register players at SacRepublicFC.com/talentid to reserve their spot in the five-week program.

Since its inception in 2015, the club’s youth academy has provided a training environment for top youth players to develop into professional players for the club’s first team and elite college programs. Republic FC has signed four players from its academy to first-team contracts, with three more being selected in the Major League Soccer SuperDraft, over a dozen on USL Academy contracts, and over 50 players signed to Division I college soccer programs.