SacTown Bites provides guided small group experiences to explore the wonderful and diverse food, wine, and cider in the Sacramento Valley. Our tours are fun, educaSonal and above all tasty. You will experience great food, behind the scenes tours and delicious tasSngs. Join a public tour, or let us create something custom for you. Visit sactownbites.com to learn more.



Promo Code: STUDIO40 for 15% any tour.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction