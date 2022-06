Sac Town Majorettes promotes strong self-confidence, self-respect, discipline, and appreciation through the fine arts of Majorette & Hip Hop Dance. We inspire every dancer ages 5-17 years of age to find the creativity and passion inside themselves to bring to the stage, their inner true Queen Or King.







Sactown Stilletos Night

6/11/2022

6:00pm

2985 Fulton Ave, Sacramento CA 95821

sactownmajorettez.org