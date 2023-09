26th Annual Mustangs and Fords at the Marriott hotel in Rancho Cordova, Saturday 9/23/23 from 9AM-2PM. They are expecting around 200 of the finest cars from Muscle, Exotics, Classic, Trucks, Antiques, and Rods from all of Nor Cal Area. this is a free event to the public. Great Music, Vendors, and Outdoor BBQ. Kids can vote for their favorite Vehicle too.

Name of Event: SAMC ANNUAL CAR SHOW

9/23/23

9AM-2PM

POINT E DR, RANCHO CORDOVA, CA 95742

FREE TO THE PUBLIC



www.sacmustangshow.info