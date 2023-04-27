The 72nd annual O’Reilly Auto Parts Sacramento Autorama returns to the Cal Expo Fairgrounds this weekend. The three-day event will feature more than 500 hot rods, customs, muscle cars, trucks and motorcycles from across the country. You’ll see amazing builds, award-winning hot rods and some of the nation’s top custom cars and trucks, plus vendors, food, fun and more!



Adult admission is $20 daily and $10 for children ages 6 to 12. Children under 5 are admitted free. Discounted tickets are available for $18 for adults and $8 for children at participating O’Reilly Auto Parts stores. On-site parking is $10 per car.



https://rodshows.com/sacramento-autorama/

