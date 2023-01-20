Placerville, are you ready? This 21-22 January join LCWW at the El Dorado Fairgrounds for the SACRAMENTO Cat Extravaganza & Adoption Event!

Meet the most beautiful cats in the world at our family furr-iendly event! Get your ticket for full weekend access to experience:

❤️‍ Meet with local rescues/charities and DO YOUR PART!

Get up close to your favorite breeds with LCWW Founder, Steven Meserve on the CatWalk

Speak to our exhibitors and meet with renowned cat breeders

International Judges

Take a front row seat the the international cat competition

Judging Rings with educational anecdotes about each breed

Listen, watch and be amazed by our awesome lineup of speakers and demos at Kitty Corner

Pick up a treat for your own cat from one of our fabulous shopping stalls

Buy tickets on the door or online in advance by heading to https://bit.ly/3AmQu2g