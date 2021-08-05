Sacramento Children’s Home

Despite COVID-19 canceling most events, a few local firms figured out how to safely raise money for local children in need. Check out how Socotra Capital raised $14,000 for the Sacramento Children’s Home crisis nursery by rallying local commercial real estate firms to compete in a softball league. Colliers Sacramento walked away with the win after defeating CBRE, Newmark, First Citizens Bank, and Gallelli. 

Sacramento Children’s Home
2750 Sutterville Road
Sacramento, 95820
(916) 452-3981
kidshome.org
@sacchildrenshome | Facebook and Instagram

