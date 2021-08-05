Sacramento Children’s Home

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearing decision time, senators are wrapping up work on the bipartisan infrastructure plan and talks were underway Thursday to expedite consideration of the nearly $1 trillion proposal, with votes expected in the days ahead.

A much anticipated analysis of the bill from the Congressional Budget Office concluded that the legislation would increase the national debt by about $256 billion over the next decade. Senators wanted that information before votes on the package, which could start soon and push into Saturday.