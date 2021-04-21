The Sacramento Comedy Spot is hosting stand-up and improv shows on our outdoor stage each Friday and Saturday night at 8pm. Listen to performances through your personal headset, and kick back with beverages from our bar, including a great selection of craft brews. Our popular in-person improv and stand-up classes will be returning in may. And if you are not ready to return in person, that’s okay- we also have live stream shows for free 4 nights a week and online classes!

Sacramento Comedy Spot

1050 20th Street, Suite 130,

Sacramento, 95811

(916) 444-3137

saccomedyspot.com

@saccomedyspot