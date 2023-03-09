Library of Things collection has expanded to new Sacramento Public Library locations—Valley Hi-North Laguna Library and Walnut Grove Library.

The Library of Things allows you to access big ticket items that you may not have the budget, space, or desire to purchase. It’s a sustainable way to access useful household items like a Kitchen Aid Mixer, pressure washer or Nintendo Switch. And, it’s all free with your Sacramento Public Library card.

Learn more at www.saclibrary.org

