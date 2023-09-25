Beginning today, Sacramento Covered is now Community HealthWorks or CoHeWo for short. For 25 years the organization has provided services and support to the region’s most vulnerable populations. Having grown over the last 25 years, CoHeWo better reflects the mission, passion, and wide ranging programming provided.

At the center of our identity are the talented and dedicated team of Community Health Workers. They are on the frontlines helping navigate complex and challenging issues, with compassion – but the tenacity that often secures positive outcomes. That spirit is reflected in our new logo, with a gear representing the effort of our CHWs, a tenacious black tone side by side with a magenta that is aligned with compassion, kindness, and harmony.

Visit Community Health Works at CoHeWo.org or on Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and Tik Tok.



