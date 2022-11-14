Sacramento Covered is excited to share that our 22nd Annual Healthy Sacramento Day will be held on Saturday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heart Health Park at CalExpo, with an expected attendance of more than 2,000 community members. This free event offers fresh produce, flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, preventive screenings for health and dental, haircuts, and eligibility screening for programs such Covered California, Medi-Cal and CalFresh, as well as family activities, games and entertainment.



Saturday, November 19, 2022

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Heart Health Park, 1600 Exposition Boulevard, Sacramento



https://www.sacramentocovered.org/healthysacramentoday/