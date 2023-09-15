Join them on October 9th at the scenic Granite Bay Golf Club for the 19th Annual Sacramento Golf Classic, a cornerstone event in the greater Sacramento area. As they tee off, it’s not just about the game; it’s about coming together for a mission that affects us all. The American Cancer Society’s vision is clear – to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. By participating in this C-Suite level tournament, you’ll not only experience top-notch white glove service, exciting on-course giveaways, and nonstop fun, but you’ll also be supporting a mission that aims to improve the lives of those touched by cancer. Every swing, every putt, every cheer brings them closer to ensuring everyone has the opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. With the backing of some of the area’s leading businesses, they’re not just playing golf; they’re making a difference. Join them in this critical fight against cancer



https://SacGC23.givesmart.com

