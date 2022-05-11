The Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival is a full weekend of events dedicated to the one food you never outgrow…grilled cheese!

This family-friendly festival has something for everyone! Once inside, you’ll be able to purchase sandwich bites from all of our participating vendors. Bites are served instead of whole sandwiches so you can try them all. Options will range from classic cheese-only sandwiches to intricate and creative melts. A wide range of dessert & beverage options will be offered as well.

Proudly benefitting Triumph Cancer Foundation. Triumph provides support for our local survivors recovering from cancer treatment through their many services, including their signature program, Triumph Fitness. www.triumphfound.org

For Festival tickets, go to www.sacgrilledcheese.com

