For more than 40 years, the Sacramento LGBT Community Center has worked to create a region where LGBTQ+ people thrive. Like many of those we serve, the Center dreamt of a new home that could functionally meet growing community needs and welcome everyone under the rainbow flag. After years of strategizing, advocacy, and planning, we’ve reached a milestone in our organizational history, purchasing a permanent landmark building in Lavender Heights.

The new Center will be a cultural hub and gathering place for our community. This iconic building in Lavender Heights offers 11,250 square feet of newly renovated, ADA accessible program and office space, and includes 22 on-site parking stalls. This new location increases accessibility and provides ample room to grow with our community.

