“You Betta Work” Fair – an LGBTQ+ friendly employment fair for jobseekers looking for jobs in affirming companies, organizations, and businesses presented by the Sacramento LGBT community center’s economic justice program. Happening Friday, October 8, 2021 at 1015 20th St.
National Transgender Visibility March – a nation-wide march for the visibility of transgender and gender non-conforming people. Happening Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Crocker Park 211 O St.
