Sacramento Pride 2022: Sacramento Pride Weekend events are produced by the Sacramento LGBT Community Center. Sacramento Pride is the region’s largest and most inclusive celebration of diversity, advocacy, LGBTQ+ culture, and community building in the Sacramento Region, providing an incredible and safe opportunity for visibility and action.

Sacramento Pride 2022 will feature the Pride March, Sunday, June 12, a two-day festival June 11-12 on Capitol Mall, and a multitude of community partner events throughout Pride Month.

