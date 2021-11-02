Sacramento Metro Chamber

Led by the Metro Chamber, Local Business Leaders, Experts & Influencers Help to Shape the Region’s Future by Participating in Cap-to-Cap

A powerful and impactful advocacy program presented by the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Capitol-to-Capitol (or Cap-to-Cap) has been an institution for more than 50 years. After a pause in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the much-anticipated advocacy program resumed with a virtual event that happened October 25-29, 2021.

Each year the delegation from the capital region includes an influential group of experts and business leaders who unite to advocate and stand for policies that help ensure the region is poised for growth and greater success.

A Metro Chamber Production, the 2021 Cap-to-Cap program is supported by Sutter Health, Golden 1 Credit Union, UC Davis & UC Davis Health, SMUD, Raley’s, Sac State, SAFE Credit Union, and Teichert. To find out more information, please visit www.metrochamber.org/capitol-to-capitol-2021/.