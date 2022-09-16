25TH Annual Mustangs & Fords at the Marriot Car Show, Saturday, September 17, 2022. We are expecting around 200 of some of the finest examples of the Ford/Lincold & Mercury family of cars including muscle cars, exotics, classics, customs, trucks, antiques and rods from all over the Nor-Cal area and surrounding states. This is free to the public with plenty to see and do. Great music, outdoor BBQ, vendors, kids area with games and prizes. Kids can even vote for their favorite vehicle. Show your kids what you used to drive “back in the day”. The show runs from 9am-2pm

Sacramento Area Mustang Club

3371 Hanks St.

916-705-1747

www.sacramentomustangclub.com

Sacramento Marriott Hotel-Rancho Cordova

11211 Point East Dr., Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

(Sunrise Blvd at Hwy50)

free admission to the public

www.sacmustangshow.info