Sacramento Restaurant Week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — While California will end most of its coronavirus restrictions on June 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he will not lift the statewide “state of emergency” that gives him broad powers to either suspend or declare new rules and regulations.

California has been under a state of emergency since March 4, 2020. Since then, Newsom has authorized billions of dollars in emergency spending and issued at least 47 executive orders to alter or suspend 200 state laws and regulations because of the virus, according to a resolution authored by Republican state senators.