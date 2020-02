Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet the skaters of Sacramento Roller Derby and join them at their home season opener on 2/29 at the rink!

Sacramento Roller Derby Doubleheader

Saturday, February 29th

7pm

The Rink

2900 Bradshaw Road

sacramentorollerderby.com

$15 for ages 13+, $8 for 8-12, free 7 And Under