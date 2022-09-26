The award-winning Sacramento Valley Chorus is inviting women of all ages, (teenagers on up) to special Guest Night and Harmony Academy starting September 28th for 9 rehearsals and an opportunity to sing and perform in Annual Winter Show on December 3, 2022. During Harmony Academy guest will learn to sing a cappella, four-part harmony.



Wednesday, September 28, 2022 – November 30th

6:00 pm

1275 Starboard Drive, West Sacramento, CA (Center of Spirit Awareness)

No cost for Harmony Academy

The Harmony Academy is free of charge and the singing guest will be able to perform with the chorus at the Winter Show in Dec.

Sacramentovalleychorus.com

Facebook: SacValleyChorus

Instagram: Sacramentovalleychorus