Come on a Thursday evening and enjoy the wedding fair at this newly renovated Natomas hotel by Sheraton. Meet wedding professionals in multiple categories. Win prizes and giveaways including a $10K Wedding Package & 10 Las Vegas winners announced during the Entertainment Segment that starts at 7:30 PM. Free Food & Beverage Tasting, Cash Bar, & Cafe open for meal purchase. Parking is FREE!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction