Summer is here and so are mosquitoes! As people spend more time outdoors they are sure to come in contact with mosquitoes which are not only a nuisance, but also a public health concern because they can transmit a variety of diseases. Every year in our region we see cases of West Nile Virus and mosquitoes are a hot topic. Watch this segment to learn more about what you can do to stay protected from mosquitoes in the months ahead.
Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District
8631 Bond Rd.
Elk Grove, 95624
1-800-429-1022
fightthebite.net