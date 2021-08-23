Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District

NEW YORK (AP) — Another accuser took the witness stand on Monday at R. Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial, testifying that the R&B superstar sexually abused her on his tour bus and in hotel rooms when she was still a high school student and an aspiring singer.

The woman, identified only as “Jane Doe,” said Kelly once beat her with a shoe and wept when she also claimed that she contracted herpes after having sex with him. She said he hadn’t disclosed he had a sexually transmitted disease.