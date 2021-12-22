Sacramento’s New Year’s Eve Sky Spectacular!

After a brief hiatus, the New Year’s Eve Sky Spectacular returns to the Old Sacramento Waterfront on Friday evening, December 31. Sponsored by the City of Sacramento with media support provided by FOX40 and 106.5FM, the festivities will include fun for the whole family and end with a breathtaking FREE fireworks display starting at 9 p.m. Fun and festive New Year’s Eve activities at the Old Sacramento Waterfront will include:
- Marketplace: Front & K Streets will showcase a variety of vendors, from food to local products, and SactoMofo food trucks will be serving on the boardwalk
- Kids Zone: In addition to the Waterfront Wheel and Front Street Carousel, the kids’ zone will feature carnival-style games with chances to win prizes (note *there is a minimal fee to play games and ride Ferris wheel and carousel)
- Entertainment: DJ Eve will spin indie dance, nudisco, house and more on the boardwalk from 6-10 p.m. And, Bigger Than Us Arts Brass Band Collective will be roaming around the district from 6 – 10 p.m.
- Fireworks Finale: Starting at 9 p., an amazing FREE fireworks display will once again light up the Sacramento sky for New Year’s Eve
Find more information at www.oldsacramento.com/nye.