Sutter Midtown Restaurants to Celebrate Sacratomato Week

With Saucy Food & Drink Specials – July 18-24

Always popular and inviting, the Sutter Midtown district encourages the community to savor the tastes of summertime by celebrating Sacratomato Week July 18-24, 2022. Abundant and delicious tomato-themed offerings will take center stage during the special week throughout the dynamic district. Midtown residents and visitors are encouraged to enjoy a variety of delicious appetizers, entrees and cocktails made with Sacramento’s signature commodity.

Sacratomato Week offers a wonderful opportunity to support vibrant and engaging locally owned restaurants, bars, and eateries. A sampling of the tomato-themed menu options and drink specials includes the following:

Sacratomato Food & Drink Menu Items

• Barwest – River Cat Sliders, Angus burgers topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, American cheese, and thousand island dressing;

• Cafe Bernardo – Grilled Salmon BLT made with delicious bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, basil mayonnaise and served on grilled sourdough wheat;

• Centro Cocina Mexicana – Ensalada Picada, a chopped salad with grilled marinated chicken breast, romaine, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, red onion, avocado, pickled ancho chile, cilantro dressing, queso fresco and tortilla strips;

• Four Palms at Fort Sutter Hotel – Burrata & Tomato pizza made with garlic, arugula, olive oil and parmesan;

• INK Eats & Drinks – Jambalaya made with salmon, shrimp, kielbasa, peppers, onions, tomato, and white rice;

• Paragary’s Midtown – Rigatoni & Fennel Sausage Ragu made with tomato, rosemary, Calabrian chile, garlic, and ricotta salata;

• Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar – B.L.A.T. sandwich with heirloom tomatoes, cherry wood smoked bacon, shredded romaine lettuce, avocado, pesto mayo on sliced sourdough plus specialty tomato-inspired cocktails;

• Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe – Loaded Avo Toast made with fresh and flavorful avocado mash, crowned with rustic tomatoes loaded atop toasty naan.

Sacratomato Week is proudly presented by the Sutter Midtown district with generous support from the Midtown Association. For more information about Sacratomato Week, Midtown Sacramento, how to get around, upcoming special events, the Midtown Association and/or Sutter Midtown, please visit www.exploremidtown.org or follow on social media – Facebook at www.facebook.com/exploremidtown/ and @ExploreMidtown, #ExploreMidtown on Instagram and Twitter.

About Sutter Midtown

The Sutter Midtown district includes an eclectic and engaging group of restaurants, bars and nightclubs located in the vibrant and easily accessible Midtown Sacramento bordered by Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park and Marshall Park. Popular with locals and visitors alike, Sutter Midtown includes the following: Barwest, Blue Cue, Café Bernardo, Centro Cocina Mexicana, Four Palms at Fort Sutter Hotel, Harlow’s, INK Eats & Drinks, Paragary’s Midtown, Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar, and Tea Bar & Fusion Café. More information about the Sutter Midtown district is available by calling 916-452-1500 or visiting www.exploremidtown.org.