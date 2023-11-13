Sac Town Showcase November 19th at 2:30pm @Sierra 2 Center /Curtis Hall Dancing, Poetry, Singing & Food tickets are available on event bright.
Sac Town Majorettes Auditions January 2024 Invite to bring kids out that love to dance in the new year. More info on Sactownmajorz.org
Sac Town Majorettes
8345 Folsom Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95826
Sac Town Majorettes Dance Showcase @ eventbright
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sac-town-majorettes-dance-showcase-tickets-748903900727?utm_experiment=control_share_listing&aff=ebdsshios