SacTown Movie Buffs Film Fest will be held on April 16th, 2023 at Equire Imax Theater from 10am-6pm.

Tickets are either $15 for a certain film block or $25 for an All-Day VIP Pass. The VIP Pass come with an invitation to our Festival Mixer which is held on April 15th,2023 from 6pm-8pm at Big Sexy Brewery

Tickets: https://filmfreeway.com/SacTownMovieBuffsFilmFest/tickets

Studio40 Live 25% Discount Code: Studio40tix

