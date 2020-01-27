Watch Now
Sactown Vegfest

Come check out some healthy recipe ideas and see what Sacramento has to offer from local vegetable farms.

Sactown Vegfest 2020
Saturday, February 1st
10am - 4pm
McClellan Conference Center
At McClellan Park
sacramentovegetariansociety.org

 

 

