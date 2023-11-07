SAFE Credit Union is one of the major lenders for vehicles in the greater Sacramento region. Whether you are looking for a new EV or gas car or truck, or a motorcycle, RV, or watercraft, SAFE can help you drive your cash flow into a positive direction.
2295 Iron Point Road Ste 100
Folsom, CA 95630
(800) SEE-SAFE
safecu.org
Facebook: SafeCU
Instagram: SafeCU
SAFE Credit Union is one of the major lenders for vehicles in the greater Sacramento region. Whether you are looking for a new EV or gas car or truck, or a motorcycle, RV, or watercraft, SAFE can help you drive your cash flow into a positive direction.